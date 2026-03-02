RIYADH: The Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) held its 50th extraordinary meeting via videoconference on Sunday. The meeting was chaired by Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain and current President of the Ministerial Council of the GCC, with the participation of:

Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates,

H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,

Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman,

Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar,

Shaikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait,

And Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the GCC.

The meeting was convened to discuss the Iranian attacks using missiles and drones against the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar, and the State of Kuwait, which began on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

The Ministerial Council reviewed the extensive damage resulting from the treacherous Iranian attacks on these countries, which targeted civilian facilities, service sites, and residential areas, causing significant material damage, threatening the safety and lives of citizens and residents, and spreading fear among the population.

The Council also discussed the necessary measures and steps to coordinate efforts aimed at restoring security and stability and achieving peace in the region.

The Ministerial Council expressed its rejection and condemnation in the strongest terms of these heinous Iranian attacks targeting GCC countries, in addition to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The Council affirmed that these attacks constitute a serious violation of the sovereignty of these countries, the principles of good neighbourliness, and a clear breach of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, regardless of any justifications or pretexts. It further stressed that targeting civilians and civilian objects constitutes a grave violation of the rules of international humanitarian law.

The Council also expressed full solidarity among the GCC countries and their unified stance in confronting these attacks, stressing that the security of GCC member states is indivisible, and that any attack against any member state constitutes a direct attack against all GCC countries, in accordance with the GCC Charter and the Joint Defence Agreement.

The Council affirmed that GCC countries reserve their legal right to respond, in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which guarantees the right of self-defence, individually and collectively, in the event of aggression, and to take all necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty, security, and stability.

The Council commended the efficiency and readiness of the armed forces and air defence systems of member states, which successfully intercepted missile and drone attacks with a high level of professionalism, contributing to neutralising the threat, mitigating its impact, and protecting lives, facilities, and vital assets.

The Ministerial Council affirmed that, in light of this unjustified Iranian aggression against GCC countries, they will take all necessary measures to defend their security and stability and to protect their territories, citizens, and residents, including the option of responding to the aggression.

Despite the numerous diplomatic efforts undertaken by the GCC countries to avoid escalation, and despite their affirmation that their territories would not be used to launch any attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the latter has continued to carry out military operations targeting GCC countries, affecting numerous civilian and residential facilities.

The Ministerial Council underscored the necessity of an immediate cessation of these attacks to restore security, peace, and stability in the region. It underscored the vital importance of maintaining aerial and maritime security, protecting regional waterways, ensuring the integrity of supply chains, and guaranteeing the stability of global energy markets. The Council asserted that the stability of the Arabian Gulf region is not merely a regional concern but a fundamental pillar of global economic stability and maritime navigation.

The Ministerial Council called upon the international community to strongly condemn and denounce these aggressions. It further urged the United Nations Security Council to fulfil its responsibilities by taking an immediate and firm stance to prevent these violations, which endanger civilian lives, and to ensure they are not repeated, given their grave repercussions for regional and international peace.

The Ministerial Council expressed the member states' gratitude and appreciation to the brotherly and friendly nations that condemned and denounced the Iranian aggressions, expressing solidarity with the GCC and supporting the measures taken by the Council states to protect their sovereignty, security, and stability.

The Council noted that the GCC states have always advocated for dialogue, negotiations, and the resolution of all issues with the Islamic Republic of Iran, praising the role of the Sultanate of Oman in this regard.

The Council reaffirmed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in international relations as the sole path to overcome the current crisis and preserve regional security and the safety of its peoples.

It warned that any escalation would undermine regional security and drag the region toward dangerous trajectories with catastrophic consequences for international peace and security.

In conclusion, the Council expressed its deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.