H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will begin an official visit to the Republic of Ecuador on Sunday, at the invitation of Daniel Noboa, President of the Republic of Ecuador, further strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation between the two nations.

The visit underscores a shared commitment to deepening the economic partnership and exploring collaboration in priority sectors that advance mutual development goals and serve common interests.

The visit further aligns with the UAE's wider efforts to strengthen trade and investment ties across key development sectors, focusing on high-potential areas including renewable energy, advanced technology and logistics.