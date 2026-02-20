UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Marcell Bíró, Chief National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister of Hungary.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Bíró conveyed to His Highness the greetings of His Excellency Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, along with his wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity.

The meeting addressed the friendship between the two countries and the steady advancement of bilateral cooperation, as well as ways to build on this progress to further strengthen UAE-Hungary ties.

They also discussed regional and international developments of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of ministers and senior officials.