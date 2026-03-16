S&P Global has affirmed Ras Al Khaimah’s long‑ and short‑term sovereign credit ratings at ‘A/A‑1’ for 2026, with a stable outlook, citing expectations of broad economic stability in the emirate over the coming two to three years.

The agency said the stable outlook reflects its view that the Ras Al Khaimah government’s prudent fiscal management and solid fiscal buffers will continue to provide room for policy flexibility amid evolving geopolitical conditions.

It forecast the emirate to run fiscal surpluses averaging 3% of GDP over the 2026-2029 period.

S&P highlighted continuity in government policy, supported by the emirate’s legislative and executive frameworks, as a key factor behind the affirmation. The agency also noted progress on long‑term institutional development, including efforts to strengthen economic data through entities such as the RAK Statistics Center.

Ras Al Khaimah has maintained an ‘A’‑range credit rating since 2008, underscoring what S&P described as the emirate’s consistent economic governance and policy stability.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com