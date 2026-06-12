RIYADH — Qiwa, the digital labor platform operated by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, said holders of Premium Residency are required to obtain a dedicated work permit available through the platform at a fee of SR100, Okaz newspaper reported.

The platform said subscription fees vary according to the size of each establishment and are calculated based on the total number of employees registered under the entity's unified number.

Qiwa also confirmed that training contracts for beneficiaries of the Tamheer program can be documented through the platform.

However, it noted that training contracts are not counted toward Saudization targets or current compliance requirements related to employment contract documentation.

The platform said service fees can be paid through bank cards, SADAD payment numbers or the Qiwa digital wallet.

Regarding resignations, Qiwa explained that employees may withdraw a resignation request within seven days if the employer has not accepted or deferred a decision on the resignation during that period.

The platform added that notice periods are determined according to the terms specified in individual employment contracts and may vary from one employee to another.

Qiwa also clarified that visa information cannot be amended after issuance. In cases where incorrect information is entered, the visa must be canceled and a replacement visa issued with the correct details.

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