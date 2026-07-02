The Dubai Maritime Authority, part of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, and the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to enhance coordination and develop operational mechanisms for regulating maritime traffic and services between the emirates of Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, including the regulation of visiting foreign yachts and leisure boats.

The Memorandum of Cooperation was signed by Sheikh Dr Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, CEO of the Dubai Maritime Authority, on behalf of the Authority, and by Eng. Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, Director General of the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority, on behalf of the Authority, in the presence of Dr Rashed Rashed Al Mahrazi, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Customs Department, and a number of officials from both sides.

The memorandum comes in line with the strategic directions of the Governments of Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah aimed at strengthening institutional integration between government entities, reinforcing cooperation frameworks that support economic and logistical development, and adopting best international practices in regulating the movement of visiting foreign yachts.

Under the memorandum, the two parties will work to develop a unified procedural guide regulating the movement of visiting foreign yachts and leisure boats between the two emirates. The guide will define the roles and responsibilities of relevant stakeholders, including competent authorities, maritime agents, vessel owners and operators, crew members, and owners of tourism marinas, thereby enhancing procedural efficiency and standardisation.

During the signing ceremony, Sheikh Dr Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, CEO of the Dubai Maritime Authority, said that the memorandum represents an important step towards strengthening integration among maritime entities in the UAE and developing a more efficient and flexible system for regulating the movement of visiting foreign yachts between the emirates. He noted that this cooperation is part of the Dubai Maritime Authority’s ongoing efforts to simplify procedures, provide advanced maritime services, and enhance the experience of yacht owners and visitors, supporting the leading position of Dubai and the UAE as a global destination for marine tourism.

He added that through this cooperation, efforts are being made to standardise operational procedures, enhance digital integration, and strengthen partnerships with various government entities, contributing to improved service efficiency, supporting the growth of the maritime sector, and achieving the objectives of the blue economy in line with international standards and best practices.

Eng. Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, Director General of the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority, stated that the memorandum reflects the commitment of both sides to strengthening joint government action and developing an integrated framework for regulating the movement of visiting foreign yachts between the two emirates.

He noted that this cooperation supports the growing maritime tourism sector in the UAE and contributes to improving service quality provided to customers.

He added that the memorandum represents a qualitative step towards supporting the country’s objectives in developing the maritime sector and promoting marine tourism, through exchanging expertise and integrating roles between relevant entities, which will positively reflect on service quality and enhance the competitiveness of Ras Al Khaimah as a marine and tourism destination, while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for maritime services and activities.

The memorandum also stipulates the formation of a joint working team to follow up on the implementation of initiatives arising from the agreement and to establish mechanisms for continuous coordination between both parties, ensuring effective implementation and achievement of shared objectives.

The step comes within the efforts of both sides to enhance the competitiveness of the maritime sector, support integration between government entities, and reinforce the UAE’s position as one of the world’s leading destinations for yachts and marine tourism through the development of an advanced maritime services ecosystem characterised by efficiency, flexibility, and sustainability.