Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly witnessed the signing of three contracts to provide storage and handling services at DP World Sokhna Logistics Park, located within the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), according to a statement.

The deals are part of the government’s efforts to expand integrated logistics services within the SCZONE, enhancing storage, handling, redistribution, and re-export capabilities while strengthening regional and global supply chains.

The partnerships also align with the state's objectives to leverage the zone's strategic location and anchor Egypt’s position as a regional logistics hub.

Under the first contract, KTDA DMCC, the international trading arm of the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA), will lease 2,000 square meters of warehouse space.

Meanwhile, the second agreement covers allocating 5,300 square meters to Middle East Logistics, a regional consumer goods distributor. This will support warehousing, handling, and distribution operations for major international consumer brands.

The final deal grants Premium-Line MEA, a subsidiary of Germany's Premium-Line Systems GmbH, a 1,000-square-meter space within the customs warehouse area. The company specializes in network infrastructure solutions, including fiber optic and copper cabling, across the MENA.

For his part, Madbouly said the government remains committed to developing the logistics sector as a key driver of economic growth, stressing that expanding partnerships with leading logistics companies will improve supply chain efficiency and enhance the competitiveness of Egyptian ports.

Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the SCZONE, affirmed that the signing reflects the growing confidence among international companies in the economic zone's logistics ecosystem.

Gamal El-Dien added that the authority is continuing to develop an integrated system that combines ports, industrial zones, and logistics services to provide comprehensive solutions for investors and facilitate the movement of goods and international trade.

In October 2025, Madbouly inaugurated DP World's logistics park in the Sokhna Integrated Industrial Zone, with total investments of $85 million.

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