Egypt - Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid welcomed a delegation from DP World and discussed plans to expand distribution and logistics centers and boost trade with African markets, according to a statement.

This comes as part of the government’s efforts to position Egypt as a regional hub for trade and logistics while supporting investment inflows and expanding access to regional and international markets.

Farid outlined the state’s comprehensive strategy to enhance the investment climate through streamlined procedures, regulatory reforms, and enhanced legislative frameworks aimed at attracting both domestic and foreign investment. He also underlined ongoing efforts to address challenges facing investors and facilitate business operations.

The minister praised Egypt’s unique geographical location, which qualifies it to be a regional hub for trade, distribution, and logistics services, serving Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

He stressed the importance of organizing meetings between DP World and Egyptian exporters to integrate Egyptian products with African distribution networks, boosting exports, and capitalizing on regional and continental trade agreements.

DP World's presence in key African markets, including Nigeria, South Africa, and countries across East Africa, could provide Egyptian exporters with efficient distribution channels and broader market access, the minister elaborated.

For his part, Rizwan Soomar, the CEO and Managing Director for the Indian Subcontinent, Central Asia, Levant, and Egypt at DP World, lauded the latest enhanced developments in Egypt's business environment and investment ecosystem.

Soomar added that the company is exploring opportunities to connect Egyptian exporters with its network to facilitate greater market access across Africa, while studying potential investments in new distribution and logistics projects in Egypt.

Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk recently announced the approval of a six-month extension of exceptional customs facilitation measures for transit shipments passing through Egypt’s ports.

The extension builds on measures introduced in March to allow the completion of customs procedures for transit shipments at ports without requiring prior registration on Advance Cargo Information (ACI).

Both the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade affirmed that ports and customs outlets would continue operating at full capacity throughout the year to accelerate the release of shipments and goods.

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