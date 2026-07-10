Arab Finance: Egypt's annual core consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose to 14.3% in June 2026, up from 13.8% in May, according to data released by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The monthly core CPI inflation recorded 0.3% in June, compared to 1.6% last May and -0.2% in June 2025.

The CBE also said that the monthly urban headline CPI inflation, as reported by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), registered -0.4% in June 2026, versus -0.1% in June 2025 and 1.6% in May 2026.

Meanwhile, annual urban headline inflation eased to 14.3% in June from 14.6% in May.

Earlier, on July 10th, CAPMAS reported that Egypt's annual headline inflation rate declined to 12.2% in June 2026, compared to 13% in May.