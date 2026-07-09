Arab Finance: Egypt's annual inflation rate declined to 12.2% in June 2026, down from 13% in May, according to data released by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

The agency attributed the annual increase primarily to rising food and beverage prices, which rose 4.7%. Grains and bread prices increased by 3%, while meat and poultry rose by 1%, fish and seafood by 4%, and vegetables by 29.9%.

Beyond food products, several service and consumer categories also recorded price increases during the month. Prices of the telecommunication segment rose by 10.5%, while housing, water, electricity, gas, and fuel prices increased by 31.2%.

Additionally, the ready-made garment and footwear segment recorded a climb of 12.9% in prices, and furniture, home appliances, and maintenance registered a 14.5% increase.

Meanwhile, the monthly consumer price index (CPI) reached 289.5 points in June 2026, with monthly inflation recording a 0.9% drop compared to May.