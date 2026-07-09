Arab Finance: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upgraded its forecast for Egypt's real gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the current fiscal year (FY) 2026/2027 to 4.6%, up 0.4% from its April projections, according to the July 2026 update of its World Economic Outlook (WEO).

Meanwhile, the projection for FY 2026/2027 GDP is estimated at 4.4%, down 0.4% from the April report.

For the elapsed FY 2025/2026, the IMF set Egypt's GDP growth at 4.4%.

It is worth noting that the IMF and Egypt recently reached a staff-level agreement on the seventh review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the second review under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

Amine Mati, IMF Mission Chief for Egypt, highlighted that the completion of the reviews would make available SDR 1.11 billion ($1.5 billion) under the EFF arrangement and SDR 100 million ($136 million) under the RSF arrangement, bringing total disbursements under the arrangements to about SDR 5.3 billion ($7.2 billion).