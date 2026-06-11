Muscat: The Ministry of Economy held discussions with experts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to review recent developments in the national economy and assess growth prospects, particularly in non-oil sectors.

The meeting focused on key economic indicators and the factors expected to drive growth during 2026 and 2027, with both sides exchanging views on the performance of various sectors and opportunities to strengthen economic diversification efforts.

Officials highlighted the increasing contribution of non-oil activities to economic growth, in line with Oman’s long-term development objectives and the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

The discussions covered the challenges and opportunities related to regional economic integration, in addition to benefiting from the strategic location of the Sultanate of Oman as a logistics and trade hub that links linking regional and global markets.

The Economy Ministry outlined salient features of the 11th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030), including programmes and initiatives undertaken by the Ministry to accelerate the pace of economic diversification, consolidate financial sustainability and support comprehensive growth. The Ministry also briefed the IMF delegation about the efforts made to develop priority economic sectors, including industry, tourism and the digital economy.

The IMF team also took note of initiatives to enhance the integration of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) into value-added chains in special economic zones, free zones and industrial cities in a bid to boost local content, expand investment opportunities and back entrepreneurship.

During the meeting, the Ministry of Economy affirmed the positive performance of Omani non-oil sectors, coupled with the success of economic reforms, development programmes and strategic projects implemented by government departments and national companies.

It explained that this drive fits with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and underscores the competitiveness of the national economy and its ability to cope with regional and international changes.

The visit is in pursuance of ongoing cooperation between the Sultanate of Oman and the IMF. It reflects the keenness of the international fund to conduct periodic consultations in member countries with the aim of monitoring economic developments, exchanging views on economic policies and reforms and promoting stability and sustainable growth.

The Ministry of Economy on Wednesday received a team of experts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) who are in Oman.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).