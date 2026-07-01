Doha, London, New York, San Francisco: Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) announced its participation in the completed take-private transaction of Janus Henderson Group Ltd. (Janus Henderson) alongside Trian Fund Management L.P. and General Catalyst, as part of a global group of investors.

CEO of QIA Mohammed Saif Al Sowaidi said, "Janus Henderson has a distinguished heritage as a global leader in asset management."

"As a long-term financial investor, QIA is delighted to play a leading role - together with management and investment partners - in driving the firm’s next phase of growth,” he added.

The Authority explained in a statement that through the deal, Janus Henderson will be well positioned to enhance clients’ experiences and further its strategy by making long-term investments in the Company’s investment solutions, client service capabilities, AI technology, and talent for the benefit of its clients and other stakeholders.

The Company will continue to be led by the current management team with Ali Dibadj as Chief Executive Officer and will maintain its main presence in London, England and Denver, Colorado.

QIA’s participation reflects its long-term strategy of partnering with leading global financial services businesses and supporting companies with strong market positions and significant opportunities for long-term value creation.

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