Muscat – Following the acquisition and integration of NMC’s healthcare operations in Oman, Tawoos Group, one of the Sultanate’s premier business groups, has launched Numa Health. The new identity brings the hospitals and clinics formerly operating as NMC Oman under a single Omani healthcare brand, positioning the business as a national healthcare platform with local ownership and long-term institutional backing.

The launch was marked at a private reception in Muscat, held in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Hilal bin Ali Al Sabti, Oman’s Minister of Health, together with Samir J Fancy, Chairman of Tawoos Group, and His Highness Sayyid Tarik bin Shabib Al Said, Vice Chairman of Tawoos Group, alongside senior figures from across the country’s public sector.



Tawoos entered Oman’s private healthcare sector through the acquisition of NMC’s Oman operations and Elegant Medical Center (EMC), with agreements signed in May 2025 and the transaction concluded in September 2025. Since then, the platform has expanded from 8 locations to 13 across the Sultanate. The hospitals and network of clinics now move forward under the Numa Health identity, while EMC is retained as the established sub-brand for dermatology and aesthetics.



Together, Numa Health and EMC form the largest private healthcare platform under Omani institutional ownership. The platform carries forward more than two decades of continuous care, now supported by new ownership, governance, capital and a long-term horizon for growth. Tawoos has set out to grow it, giving it the scale and ambition to play a national role alongside the public health system. This comes at a time when Oman Vision 2040 identifies healthcare as a priority and demand continues to rise as the population grows and ages.



Samir J Fancy, Chairman of Tawoos Group, said, “The Government of Oman and the Ministry of Health have built an extraordinary universal healthcare platform to meet the needs of a growing nation. Numa Health is being launched with the intent of creating a trusted Omani brand that complements that progress. Beyond providing affordable, yet best-in-class care, the intent is to rapidly expand the footprint of our healthcare platform across Oman and beyond, and to introduce tertiary care at the next level. Tawoos’ vision and financial strength support Numa’s aspirations to be the trusted private sector partner for Oman’s health services of tomorrow.”



His Highness Sayyid Tarik bin Shabib Al Said, Vice Chairman of Tawoos Group, said, “Numa Health is much more than a new name. It represents a shift beyond traditional service delivery towards a more connected, patient-centered model of care, built on medical excellence, technology, and a human approach. That is the standard we intend to set, and the foundation on which we will grow.”

With diversified business interests across multiple sectors over the past four decades, Tawoos Group has been recognised for its commitment to excellence, in-country value creation and its support for the Sultanate’s broader economic development in line with Oman Vision 2040.