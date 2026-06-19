Amanat Holdings, a leading listed healthcare and education company in the GCC, today announces it has acquired an additional 10.03% stake in Cambridge Health Group (CHG) for AED105 million ($28.59 million), completing the full 100% acquisition of CHG.

This milestone marks the conclusion of a phased acquisition process, including the about 3% stake acquired earlier in June 2026, and underscores Amanat’s long-term commitment to scaling the GCC’s pre-eminent post-acute and rehabilitative care business, the company said

The completion of the acquisition reflects Amanat’s conviction in CHG’s business model, management team, and the significant growth opportunity ahead. Full ownership provides Amanat with the flexibility and alignment to accelerate CHG’s next phase of strategic development, backed by strong financial performance and a clear roadmap to more than 1,000 beds across the GCC.

Strong financial performance

CHG delivered record FY2025 performance, with revenue increasing 11% year-on-year to AED404 million and EBITDA rising 14% to AED100 million. Momentum accelerated further in Q1 2026, with revenue growth of 27%, EBITDA growth of 49%, and profit increasing six-fold year-on-year. CHG’s financial and operational performance demonstrates both the quality of its clinical offering and the structural demand for post-acute and rehabilitative care services across its markets.

Demand for post-acute and rehabilitative care across the GCC continues to be supported by demographic trends, increasing healthcare specialisation, and ongoing regional investment in healthcare infrastructure.

CHG now offers 715 beds across six facilities in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, supported by more than 1,200 healthcare professionals and accredited by JCI, CARF, CBAHI, and CAP.

Clear growth strategy

CHG is targeting capacity expansion to more than 1,000 beds in the near term through a combination of organic growth initiatives, greenfield and brownfield developments, and strategic acquisitions. Alongside capacity growth, CHG is actively expanding its service offering through the introduction of surgical and outpatient capabilities, the expansion of inpatient rehabilitation, and the diversification of its care model, further cementing its position as the GCC’s leading post-acute care provider.

Dr Ali Saeed bin Harmal Aldhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: “Completing the full acquisition of Cambridge Health Group marks a defining moment for Amanat and reflects our strategic commitment to one of the most compelling healthcare businesses in the GCC. This acquisition reflects our conviction in the management team, the quality of clinical offering and patient care and the scale of the opportunity ahead. The investment we have made across the network from Khobar to Jeddah, Abu Dhabi to Al Ain is delivering results, and full ownership gives us the platform to further accelerate our growth. We remain deeply committed to supporting CHG’s continued growth and in expanding its position as the leading post-acute care provider across the region.”

John Ireland, Chief Executive Officer of Amanat Holdings, added: “This is a significant milestone for Amanat, and one that reflects both our confidence in Cambridge Health Group and our commitment to the long-term development of post-acute care across the GCC. With a 715 bed capacity today, a clear pathway to more than 1,000 beds, and strong momentum across both the UAE and Saudi Arabia, CHG is exceptionally well positioned for its next stage of growth. Full ownership allows us to move with greater speed and conviction behind a business that is already outperforming whilst delivering an estimated AED 9m of incremental net profit attributable to equity shareholders on an annualised basis. Combined with the dividend we returned to shareholders, the Jeddah expansion programme, and the broader deployment activity of recent months, this transaction reflects Amanat’s commitment to delivering strong growth and sustainable returns to shareholders.

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