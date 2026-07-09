Paramount has said it will not close ‌its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros before July 22, ​the Oregon attorney general's office said on Wednesday, pushing ​out the timeline ​for the deal's closure by an additional week.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield's office ⁠asked a court in Multnomah County on Wednesday to order the company to hand over records and delay the deal by 60 days ​so ‌the state ⁠can review them.

Paramount ⁠had previously told Oregon that it would not ​close the deal before July 16, ‌Rayfield's office said. At ⁠a preliminary hearing on the state's request on Wednesday, the company amended that timeline, his office said.

Separately, Paramount has offered remedies to address EU competition concerns in a move that could help the media giant gain European Commission approval for the deal, including ditching its ‌film distribution joint venture with Universal Pictures, ⁠sources told Reuters last week.

The ​Commission then extended its deadline for its decision to July 22 from July 7 to ​give it ‌time to assess the remedy.

(Reporting ⁠by Jody Godoy; ​Editing by Edmund Klamann and Muralikumar Anantharaman)