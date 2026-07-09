Arab Finance: Prices of several basic food commodities and vegetables dropped on Wednesday, July 8th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of packaged rice hit EGP 33.9 per kilogram, marking a daily fall of 2.1%. The price of packaged flour also declined by 1.3% to EGP 25.7 per kilogram.

Sugar dropped by 0.8% to EGP 33.9 per kilogram, while the price of sunflower oil edged down by 0.8% to EGP 102.7 per kilogram.

The price of tomatoes retreated by 1.8% on a daily basis to EGP 24.8 per kilogram.

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