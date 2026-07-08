Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) showed fluctuations in the prices of several food commodities and vegetables in the local market on Tuesday, July 7th.

A kilogram of packaged rice reached approximately EGP 34.7, reflecting a daily increase of 0.2%.

Meanwhile, a kilogram of packaged flour decreased by 1.5% to EGP 26.

The price of packaged sugar dropped by 3.7% to EGP 34.2 per kilogram.

Sunflower oil went up by 0.9% to EGP 103.5 per kilogram.

Regarding vegetables, the price of tomatoes jumped by 18.8% to EGP 25.2 per kilogram, while the price of potatoes fell by 3.3% to EGP 16.6 per kilogram.