Major Gulf stock markets declined on Wednesday, as renewed fighting in the ​Middle East ⁠and fresh U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil raised ‌doubts over the durability of the ceasefire.

The United States said it ​had struck Iranian air defence systems, coastal surveillance facilities and drone ​launch sites, while Iran's ​Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted U.S. military positions in Bahrain and Kuwait, where air raid ⁠sirens sounded on Wednesday.

Washington also moved to revoke a waiver that had allowed Iran to sell oil on the global market, a move Iran's foreign ministry said violated ​the ‌framework agreement aimed ⁠at ending the ⁠war.

A Qatari LNG tanker was in danger of exploding and ​a Saudi crude tanker sustained damage ‌near the Strait of Hormuz ⁠on Tuesday, driving oil prices higher. Maritime authorities raised the threat level for vessels transiting the waterway to "severe."

Brent crude futures was up 3.2% at $76.56 a barrel at 0645 GMT.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index eased 0.2%, with Al Rajhi Bank falling 0.3%. However, oil major Saudi Aramco firmed 0.5%.

Dubai's main share index declined 1%, dragged by ‌a 1.2% slide in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties ⁠and a 1.4% drop in Sharia-compliant lender ​Dubai Islamic Bank .

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.7%, with Alpha Dhabi Holding losing 1.6%.

The Qatari index was ​down 0.4%, ‌with the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National ⁠Bank slipping 0.4%.

(Reporting by ​Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)