Saudi Arabia - Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and Amaala, has announced the opening of luxury beachfront resort Six Senses Amaala, featuring 100 suites and villas alongside 25 branded residences. It will welcome its first guests mid-July.

Six Senses Amaala marks the second collaboration between RSG and the leading IHG Hotels & Resorts brand, following the opening of Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea, in 2023.

The launch represents an exciting next step in the Amaala destination’s journey, as it continues to come to life and welcome guests to enjoy unrivaled wellness experiences set against a backdrop of soaring coastal cliffs, protected bays, pristine beaches, and mountainous desert.

Speaking on the occasion, John Pagano, Group CEO at Red Sea Global, said: “Every partner we bring into our portfolio is selected because they share our long-term vision of luxury travel with regeneration for people and planet at its center.”

“Six Senses has built a global reputation for wellness experiences rooted in nature, sustainability, and local culture, making it a natural fit for Amaala. As the second Six Senses resort in our portfolio, our partnership reflects our commitment to creating hospitality offerings defined by quality and care, enriching Saudi Arabia’s tourism landscape,” he stated.

The resort offers a range of world-class facilities, including:

*Luxury accommodation: 100 suites and villas alongside 25 branded residences, designed to blend with the surrounding landscape while reflecting the character of traditional Saudi coastal communities.

*Wellness and longevity: A dedicated Six Senses Spa featuring a Longevity Centre, Biohacking Recovery Lounge, Watsu pool, sound dome, thermal facilities and tailored wellness programs bringing together advanced technologies and holistic treatments.

*Dining experiences: Three signature restaurants complemented by an artisan bakery, coffee roastery and cooking school, featuring fresh, locally inspired cuisine rooted in Six Senses' wellbeing philosophy.

*Nature and sustainability: A mangrove lagoon at the heart of the resort, supported by environmental initiatives, including the Earth Lab and Junior Mangrove Ecologist program, offering guests opportunities to learn about and experience the surrounding ecosystems.

*Destination experiences: Direct access to Amaala's wider offering, including the Corallium Marine Life Institute, the Amaala Yacht Club, marine adventures, desert activities and a growing collection of retail and dining venues.

Drawing inspiration from traditional Saudi coastal architecture, the resort is woven into a diverse ecosystem of beaches, mangroves, and desert mountains, with spaces opening naturally onto the surrounding landscape.

Six Senses Amaala is the second world-class resort to welcome guests at the destination. A further six are scheduled to open through the year creating one of the world's largest concentrations of luxury wellness hospitality, said Pagano.

Amaala Triple Bay will eventually feature more than 1,600 hotel rooms across nine resorts, alongside branded residences, wellness facilities, marinas, retail, and dining offerings, he added.

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