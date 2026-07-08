Accor has signed a dual-branded hospitality project in Port Said with Atlas Integrated Contracting Company, marking the debut of ibis Styles and Adagio Original in Egypt.

Scheduled to open in 2029, the development will feature ibis Styles Port Said with 180 rooms and Adagio Original Port Said with 100 units, catering to business, leisure and extended-stay travellers.

Located on the Mediterranean coast near the Suez Canal, Port Said is emerging as a key commercial and tourism destination.

The project supports Egypt’s Vision 2030 goals to expand hotel capacity and diversify tourism beyond major cities.

Accor said the signing represents its third new brand entry in Egypt this year, highlighting continued investment in the country’s growing hospitality sector and rising demand for internationally branded accommodation.

Ibrahim Abu Limon, Governor of Port Said, stated: "We are deeply proud of the remarkable growth and development witnessed across Port Said, reinforcing its status as a vital economic and commercial hub. This landmark project not only reflects growing investor confidence in our city’s infrastructure but also enriches our local hospitality offering. We welcome this partnership, which directly aligns with our vision for sustainable urban and economic advancement."

Maya Ziadeh. Chief Development Officer for the Premium, Midscale & Economy division across the Middle East & Africa & Türkiye at Accor, said: “Egypt remains a strategic growth market for Accor, with increasing opportunities emerging beyond the country’s traditional gateway cities and into high-potential destinations such as Port Said.”

“The introduction of ibis Styles and Adagio Original to Egypt brings two new and distinctive brands into the market, reflecting our commitment to bringing diverse hospitality experiences that cater to the evolving needs of travelers while supporting the country’s tourism growth ambitions”, Ziadeh added.

Ehab Soliman, Chairman of Atlas Integrated Contracting Company, said: “Hospitality represents a strategic investment pillar within our broader diversification plans, and we remain highly confident in Egypt’s long-term tourism growth trajectory. Port Said presents a compelling opportunity as a strategic city benefiting from increasing trade, connectivity and infrastructure development.”

“Through our partnership with Accor, we are introducing internationally recognised brands that will elevate hospitality standards in the city while supporting its continued transformation. This long-term investment reflects our commitment to contributing to Egypt’s wider economic and tourism ambitions under Egypt Vision 2030,” Soliman added.

“Our debut dual-branded hospitality development with ibis Styles in Port Said marks a defining milestone for Adagio Original as we enter the Egyptian market for the first time” said Arthur Jaeger, Chief Development & Real Estate Officer at Adagio. “Egypt is a fast-growing market with strong demand for flexible, longer-stay accommodation. We are expanding our hybrid hospitality model into high-potential destinations such as Port Said, supporting both business and leisure travel while contributing to the country’s tourism ambitions.”

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