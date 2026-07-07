Four Egyptian destinations have been ranked among Africa’s top 10 cities for hotel development, with Greater Cairo securing the top position, according to the latest report by W Hospitality Group.

The report ranks Greater Cairo first, followed by Sharm El Sheikh in second place, Marsa Alam in fourth, and Ain Sokhna in tenth, underscoring Egypt’s growing prominence as one of Africa’s leading hospitality investment destinations.

Greater Cairo, which comprises several urban clusters, including New Cairo, is expected to witness the largest wave of hotel development on the continent. Its pipeline includes 80 hotel projects comprising approximately 16,400 rooms, led by major international operators including Accor, Marriott International, Hilton, and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG).

The report also highlighted the expansion of Minor Hotels and Hyatt Hotels Corporation in the market, with around 40% of the planned room inventory scheduled to open in 2026 and 2027.

Sharm El Sheikh, one of Africa’s premier leisure destinations on the southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula along the Red Sea coast, ranked second despite having only nine hotel projects, reflecting the large scale of the planned developments.

Accor dominates the city’s pipeline with seven of the nine projects, accounting for nearly 90% of the planned room inventory. All developments are in the luxury and upper-upscale segments, with most expected to open by the end of 2027.

Marsa Alam, a purpose-built Red Sea resort destination, has a pipeline of 14 hotel projects comprising 3,769 rooms. According to the report, 53% of the planned room inventory is expected to become operational during 2026 and 2027.

Meanwhile, Ain Sokhna’s hotel development pipeline consists of 15 projects with a combined 2,680 rooms, with approximately 24% of the planned room inventory projected to open over the same period.

Founded in Lagos, Nigeria, in 2003, W Hospitality Group is one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s leading hospitality advisory firms. The company provides consulting services to investors, governments, and hotel operators across hotel planning, development, and operations, with experience spanning more than 90 countries worldwide, including 40 across Africa.

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