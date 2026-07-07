Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a positive performance on Monday, closing the trading session higher, with the EGX30 index up 2.68% to 52,502.74 points.

Likewise, the Shariah index rose by 2.45% to 5,910.78 points, while the EGX35-LV climbed by 1.31% to 6,122.28 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index finished the session higher by 1.12% at 16,132.98 points and by 1.25% at 21,925.59 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover hit EGP 12.226 billion through the exchange of 4.890 billion shares over 225,502 transactions. Meanwhile, the market cap stood at EGP 3.807 trillion.

Individuals dominated 75.36% of trading transactions, while institutions represented the remaining 24.63%.

Egyptians took over the trading with 89.72%, while foreign and Arab investors accounted for 6.36% and 3.92%, respectively.

Foreign and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 162.557 million and EGP 36.958 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Egyptian investors were buyers with EGP 199.515 million.