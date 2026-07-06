The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) greenlighted the fee structure for clearing and settlement services related to futures contracts traded on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), according to a statement.

The decision, issued by FRA Chairman Islam Azzam, was coordinated with the EGX as part of efforts to support the derivatives market and encourage broader participation to enhance market readiness.

The services will be provided by FRA-licensed Taswyaat Clearing Services to settle activities for contracts traded on futures exchanges. This plays a vital role in managing client-level risk for trading and clearing members and mitigating counterparty risk to support the stability of Egypt's capital market.

Meanwhile, the FRA exempted several clearing and settlement services from fees for one year from the date the decision comes into force.

The temporary waivers cover trade execution on behalf of clients, final contract settlement, transfers of positions between clearing members, account statement issuance, the addition of system users, and automated connectivity to the settlement system.

In addition, three services will remain permanently free of charge, including opening client accounts, cash deposits, and cash withdrawals.

Azzam said the launch of futures trading represents a key milestone in the development of Egypt's capital market, adding that the FRA aims to promote derivatives as an investment and risk-management tool that broadens investment opportunities and deepens market liquidity.

Earlier this year, the authority issued licensing requirements for futures contracts and has since granted approvals to several firms that met the required financial and technical standards.

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