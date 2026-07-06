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Moroccan medical technology company T2S Group Holding said on Monday it had obtained approval from capital markets regulator AMMC for its initial public offering on the Casablanca Stock Exchange.
The offering is valued at about 1.1 billion Moroccan dirhams ($117 million) and consists of a capital increase of 350 million dirhams and a sale of existing shares worth 750 million dirhams, the company said in a statement.
The subscription period will run from July 13 to July 17, with shares priced at 223 dirhams each.
(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Joe Bavier)