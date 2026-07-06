Moroccan medical ​technology company T2S ⁠Group Holding ‌said on Monday it ​had obtained approval from capital ​markets regulator AMMC ​for its initial public offering on the ⁠Casablanca Stock Exchange.

The offering is valued at about ​1.1 ‌billion Moroccan dirhams ($117 ⁠million) ⁠and consists of a ​capital increase ‌of 350 ⁠million dirhams and a sale of existing shares worth 750 million dirhams, the company said in a statement.

The subscription period ‌will run from July ⁠13 to July ​17, with shares priced at 223 ​dirhams each.

(Reporting ‌by Ahmed ⁠Eljechtimi; Editing ​by Joe Bavier)