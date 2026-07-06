Arab Finance: Qalaa Holdings intends to proceed with the initial public offering (IPO) of Dina Farms for Food Industries on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) in 2027, Co-Founder and Managing Director Hisham El-Khazindar told Al Borsa.

This step is part of the group's broader strategy to float subsidiaries once they reach advanced stages of growth and achieve sustainable profitability.

El-Khazindar said Qalaa Holdings is continuing to prepare several portfolio companies for listing on the EGX, leveraging the experience gained from previous IPOs, most notably Taqa Arabia and the National Printing Company.

He added that Dina Farms operates one of Egypt's largest dairy farms, covering more than 10,000 feddans, and commands a significant share of the country's raw milk market, making it well positioned for a public listing.

Meanwhile, Qalaa Holdings decided to postpone the planned listing of the National Ports Management (NPM) until the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2026, citing the slowdown in market activity during the summer months as well as weaker liquidity and trading volumes.

The group aims to launch the offering at the most favorable time to secure an optimal valuation and maximize shareholder value, El-Khazindar noted.

NPM has a wide portfolio of logistics services in Egypt, including dry bulk stevedoring and storage, inland container depot operations, river transportation, salvage and special marine assignments, warehousing, and value-added logistics services. It also operates Egypt’s largest customs-bonded inland container depot in Nubaria.

Qalaa Holdings retained the right to repurchase part of its stake in Taqa Arabia until 2029 and 2030, as the final decision regarding the activation of this right will be subject to an assessment of investment opportunities and the group’s priorities at that time.