Egypt’s COPAD Pharma could delay its IPO to the first quarter of 2027, CEO Ahmed Hosny told Zawya in response to a question on the timing of the potential listing on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX). The company had previously targeted a debut as early as November 2026.



The offering will be largely secondary, providing an exit for private equity investor Tanmiya Capital Ventures (TCV), which holds a 21% stake in the company, Hosny said last month. The IPO is expected to include a public float of around 20-30%.

COPAD has mandated EFG Hermes as financial adviser and lead manager, alongside Zulficar as legal adviser for the transaction.

The potential delay would put COPAD among Egyptian listings facing revised timelines, including Banque du Caire, which recently opted to postpone its long‑awaited IPO to a post‑summer window.

(Reporting by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Seban Scaria) ahmad.mousa@lseg.com