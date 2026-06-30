Arab Finance: Electro Cable Egypt incurred EGP 241.612 million in consolidated net losses after tax and attributable to the parent company during the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, versus net profits worth EGP 451.713 million, the financial results showed.

Consolidated net sales dropped to EGP 2.094 billion from EGP 3.723 billion.

As for the standalone financials, the EGX-listed firm registered a net profit of EGP 13.150 million during the January-March 2026 period, compared to EGP 80.424 million.

Non-consolidated sales jumped to EGP 1.270 billion in Q1 2026 from EGP 1.700 billion a year earlier.