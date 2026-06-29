State Street has secured a fund administration license in Saudi Arabia after its local unit obtained a Managing Investment and Operating Funds (MIOF) license from the Capital Market Authority (CMA).

The NYSE-listed financial services firm had $60 billion in AUM and $127 billion in assets under custody in Saudi Arabia as of October 2025.

They launched their MENA headquarters in Riyadh last year, after establishing local operations in 2020 and expanding them in 2024.

(Writing by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Seban Scaria)

Ahmad.mousa@lseg.com