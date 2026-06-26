Burjeel Holdings, the Abu Dhabi-listed healthcare group, has priced its debut $500 million benchmark senior unsecured five-year sukuk at a 7% fixed rate coupon, paid semi-annually, with a 7.125% yield and a reoffer price of 99.482

IPTs for the benchmark-sized Ijara / Murabaha structure were in the mid-7% range. Watch the Zawya video here:

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