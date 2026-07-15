Saudi-listed Almoosa Health Company has signed an Islamic Shariah-compliant credit facility agreement worth 500 million Saudi riyals ($133.3 million) with Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF) to support its expansion and growth plans.

The financing has a tenure of seven years and is backed solely by a promissory note.

The company said the facility will be used to finance previously announced capital projects and expansion plans.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; Editing by Seban Scaria)

(brinda.darasha@lseg.com)