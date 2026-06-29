The Saudi Tadawul-listed Derayah Financial Company has secured a 300-million-riyal ($80 million) shariah-compliant loan facility with Arab National Bank (ANB).

The financial duration of the renewable agreement is until October 31, 2026, with a promissory note provided as a guarantee.

The company also renewed its existing SAR 54 million sharia-compliant loan facility with ANB, bringing the total value of its credit facilities with the bank to SAR 354 million.

Derayah said the money will help finance the expansion of its brokerage services and product suite.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Daniel Luiz)

bindu.rai@lseg.com