RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s services exports reached SR71.3 billion in Q1 of 2026, with travel services contributing SR44.3 billion, according to the latest report by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The report revealed that the Kingdom’s total services exports increased by 7.9 percent quarter-on-quarter to SR71.3 billion, while total services imports declined by 6.9 percent to SR111.4 billion.

Travel services remained the Kingdom’s largest export category, generating SR44.3 billion and accounting for 62 percent of total services exports.

Transportation ranked second at SR10.9 billion, followed by communications, computer and information services as well as government services at SR2.6 billion, other business services at SR2.4 billion, and construction services at SR2 billion.

The remaining service categories collectively contributed SR6.5 billion in exports.

Figure from GASTAT's report showing the value of exports and imports of services (billion SR).

On the import side, transportation services recorded the highest value at SR31.8 billion, followed by travel services at SR21.3 billion, other business services at SR15.8 billion, construction services at SR15.1 billion, government services at SR7 billion, and insurance and pension services at SR4.8 billion.

Other service categories collectively accounted for SR15.6 billion in imports.

The report also highlighted the continued dominance of personal travel within the Kingdom’s travel services sector, accounting for 96.6 percent of total travel services exports and 93.8 percent of travel services imports.

Within the transportation sector, air transport represented 39.9 percent of total transportation exports, while maritime transport accounted for 40.9 percent of total transportation imports.

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