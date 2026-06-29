Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, a global clean energy leader, today formally broke ground on its 1-gigawatt (GW) wind farm in the Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan.

The wind farm is Masdar’s first renewable energy development in Kazakhstan and one of the largest integrated wind and battery storage projects in Central Asia, representing investment of US$1.4 billion. It features a 600-megawatt-hour (MWh) battery energy storage system (BESS) to support grid stability. The project is being led by Masdar, and co-developed with W Solar, Qazaq Green Power, a Samruk-Kazyna Fund company, and the Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund.

The milestone ceremony was attended by senior government officials and representatives from the UAE and Kazakhstan, highlighting the strong partnership between the two nations in advancing sustainable development and clean energy deployment.

Once completed, the project will generate enough clean electricity to power approximately 880,000 homes in southern Kazakhstan, while avoiding around 2.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually. In addition, the project will enhance grid infrastructure in southern Kazakhstan through the construction of more than 400 km of overhead transmission lines.

Masdar also signed a roadmap agreement with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development to advance Kazakhstan’s first Round-the-Clock (RTC) clean energy project, capable of providing utility-scale clean energy 24/7. Aligned with the country’s AI ambitions, the proposed initial phase will provide up to 200MW of baseload power for data centres and AI infrastructure. The roadmap agreement provides the foundation for the project’s development, including site identification, technical assessment, and stakeholder alignment.

Nurlan Zhakupov, Chief Executive Officer of Samruk-Kazyna, said, “We are proud to launch this landmark project together with Masdar, marking an important milestone in our strategic partnership. The 1GW wind farm opens a new chapter in the cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates and reflects our shared commitment to advancing a low-carbon economy, deploying innovative technologies and building a sustainable energy future for Kazakhstan.”

Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Kazakhstan Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “Our partnership with Masdar drives renewable energy development and propels Kazakhstan toward carbon neutrality. This project will strengthen regional energy security and bring cutting-edge technologies to the renewable energy sector. We appreciate our partners' commitment to investing in the country’s sustainable development and will provide all the necessary support to ensure the successful delivery of every project phase.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said, "This project represents a significant step forward in Masdar’s global expansion and our growing presence in Central Asia. As our first project in Kazakhstan, it bolsters our leading position in the region and reflects our commitment to enhancing the country’s long-term growth and energy security. We are also delighted to sign a roadmap agreement to expand the deployment of Round-the-Clock renewable energy solution in Kazakhstan, helping to provide the industries of the future with the reliable, affordable, clean power that they need.”

Engineer Hamad Al Ameri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said, “This groundbreaking marks another milestone in Alpha Dhabi's strategy to position climate investment as a core driver of sustainable growth. Through our partnership with Masdar and our subsidiary W Solar, we are demonstrating that the UAE's leadership in clean energy extends far beyond our borders; mobilising capital, expertise, and long-term commitment to markets where the energy transition is accelerating. The wind project, combined with a battery energy storage system in the Zhambyl region, reflects our belief that patient, purpose-driven investment in clean infrastructure is the defining opportunity of our era and essential for long-term value creation.”

The proposed Kazakhstan RTC project builds on Masdar’s leadership in round-the-clock renewable energy solutions. In October 2025 the company broke ground in Abu Dhabi on its first 24/7 gigascale solar and battery storage project. The project will feature a 5.2GW (DC) solar photovoltaic (PV) plant, coupled with a 19-gigawatt-hour (GWh) BESS to deliver up to 1GW baseload power every day, the largest combined solar and BESS project in the world.

The projects will support Kazakhstan in achieving its clean energy objectives, and strengthen Masdar’s footprint in Central Asia, where it is already present in several countries. They will also contribute to the company’s target of reaching 100GW of global portfolio capacity by 2030.

Kazakhstan has set ambitious targets to increase the share of renewable energy in its electricity mix, with a goal of reaching 15% electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030 and 50% by 2050. The Zhambyl project will play a key role in supporting these objectives, while strengthening Kazakhstan’s long-term growth, energy security and sustainable economic development.