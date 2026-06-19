KUWAIT CITY: After the successful conversion of Umm Al-Aish LPG bottling plant to operate entirely on solar energy – with a daily generation capacity of around four megawatts, enough to meet the full electricity needs of the plant – and in line with the environmental strategy of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) intends to extend the operations of the plant into nighttime hours through the use of battery storage systems.

This will enable the facility to operate round the clock without relying on the power grid of the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy.

Besides saving 10,000 barrels of oil that were previously burned to generate conventional electricity, the project will also lead to substantial reductions in electricity costs.

Sources told the newspaper that KNPC is working toward the transition to clean-energy operations during nighttime hours through battery-powered storage systems.

The company stated that it faced several challenges during the implementation of the project, including difficult soil conditions during installation, high temperatures, dust, sand accumulation in Umm Al-Aish, and stringent safety requirements associated with the gas industry.

It addressed these challenges through the selection of technologies suited to the local environment, the use of drilling equipment compatible with the soil conditions, and full integration with approved safety systems.

It stressed that this is a significant national accomplishment led by Kuwaiti engineers, consultants and contractors, affirming the capability of national talent to execute strategic projects in accordance with international standards.

It is worth noting that the conversion of the Umm Al-Aish plant to full solar operation remarkably reduced dependence on the electrical grid, thereby, improving operational efficiency and enhancing energy reliability.

The company revealed that the Umm Al-Aish plant is equipped with 7,000 solar panels and that the project has generated substantial environmental and economic benefits, such as reducing carbon emissions by about 5,000 tons annually and lowering demand on the national power grid by around 11 gigawatt-hours per year.

One of the other initiatives of KNPC to protect the environment and improve air quality is its reliance on an advanced irrigation network equipped with modern technologies designed to conserve water.

These systems include the use of electric timers that help reduce water waste, while saving time and efforts. This is important considering the hot climate of Kuwait, which requires regular and continuous irrigation to maintain vegetation and crops, especially during the summer months.

Moreover, KNPC uses treated wastewater generated from the cooling cycles of certain refinery units to irrigate green spaces in and outside refinery facilities.

This practice helps conserve freshwater, reduce operating costs, and support the commitment of the company to sustainable development, hence, contributing to its carbonneutrality objectives.

The Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Department at KNPC organizes a variety of training programs and awareness campaigns covering different topics, such as pre-shutdown planning, safe stormwater drainage practices, oil spill prevention, improving operational efficiency, and ensuring environmental compliance.

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