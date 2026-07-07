Chinese power electronics manufacturer Sineng Electric has supplied central inverters for two utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) projects in Algeria with a combined installed capacity of 154 megawatts (MW).

The projects comprise a 52.8MW solar plant in Beni Ounif, located in Béchar Province, and a 101.2MW facility in Ain Baida in Ouargla Province, the company said in a statement.

Both projects are being developed and constructed by Amimer Energie for Sonelgaz EnR, the renewable energy subsidiary of Algeria's state-owned utility Sonelgaz.

The projects are expected to contribute to Algeria's clean energy target of adding 15 gigawatts (GW) of solar power capacity by 2035.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.