Egypt is stepping up preparations for the ninth Cairo Water Week, scheduled for October 25-29, by expanding its international participation and scientific programme ahead of a series of high-level regional and global events on water security.

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sewilam reviewed progress on preparations for the annual conference, which has become one of the region’s leading international platforms for dialogue on water management and sustainable development.

Sewilam said Cairo Water Week is a key component of the international cooperation pillar of Egypt’s second-generation Water 2.0 strategy, bringing together policymakers, experts, international organisations and development partners to exchange expertise and strengthen cooperation on global water challenges.

According to the ministry, the conference’s scientific committee has completed the first stage of evaluating research abstracts and is now receiving extended abstracts and full papers for peer review and final selection.

The technical programme is also being expanded in cooperation with regional and international partners through a series of specialised sessions covering major water-related issues.

Organisers have sent 133 official invitations to representatives from around the world and have so far received confirmations from participants from 13 countries, while coordination with governments and international organisations continues.

The ministry said youth and research competitions have also attracted strong participation, with 167 applicants for the Young Innovators competition, 117 entries for the “Ala El-Qad” competition, and 37 participants in the Three-Minute Thesis competition. Applications for the Best Graduation Projects competition will open on Aug. 15.

The event will host the Seventh Arab Water Conference on October 26-27 under the theme “Water in the Arab Region: Partnerships for Peace and Sustainable Development”, focusing on water-use efficiency, the governance of shared water resources, innovative financing, non-conventional water resources, and smart water management.

Cairo Water Week will also host a high-level international event on water security organised by the World Water Council in cooperation with China’s Ministry of Water Resources, the final preparatory session for the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, and a special session under the “Road to Riyadh 2027” initiative in coordination with the organisers of the 11th World Water Forum.

Sewilam said the ministry would continue closely monitoring organisational and technical preparations to ensure the event reflects Egypt’s growing international role in advancing dialogue and regional cooperation on water issues.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).