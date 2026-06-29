Egypt’s Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Hani Sewilam, called for a global partnership on non-conventional water resources and increased financing for water projects in developing countries during a preparatory meeting for the 11th World Water Forum, scheduled to be held in Riyadh in March 2027.

According to a ministry statement, Sewilam participated in the ministerial consultation held during the inaugural Saudi Water Week in Jeddah, alongside ministers, senior officials, and representatives of international and regional organisations involved in the water sector.

The minister said water security is a cornerstone of sustainable development, food security, climate resilience, and regional stability, particularly in countries facing water scarcity.

He stressed that improving water security requires smart and flexible water management based on digital technologies, monitoring and forecasting systems, modelling, satellite imagery, and decision-support tools.

Sewilam outlined Egypt’s second-generation Water 2.0 programme, which focuses on expanding water treatment and desalination, digital transformation, smart water management, resilient infrastructure, and nature-based solutions.

He also called for integrated river basin management, including the sustainable management of green water resources in high-rainfall areas to improve productivity, reduce pressure on shared water resources, and strengthen regional water and food security.

The minister underscored the importance of cooperation and good governance in managing shared water resources in accordance with international water law, including the principles of preventing significant harm, prior notification, consultation, cooperation, and regular data exchange.

He added that sustainable water demand management should remain a priority as the gap between available water resources and growing demand widens, calling for greater water-use efficiency, particularly in agriculture, through modern irrigation systems, expanded water reuse, and policies that encourage conservation while supporting small-scale farmers.

Concluding his remarks, Sewilam urged the 11th World Water Forum to produce practical outcomes, proposing a global partnership on non-conventional water resources and green water management, an international initiative to build the capacity of young water leaders, and expanded financing mechanisms for water projects in developing countries to strengthen climate resilience and water security.

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