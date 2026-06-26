Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) said 11 of its teams have been recognised at the International Best Practice Competition (IBPC), with all submissions classified as global best practices.

Five submissions received the highest seven-star rating, three earned six stars and another three achieved five-star recognition, reflecting DEWA's focus on innovation, sustainability and continuous improvement.

The seven-star recognitions were awarded to:

Gas Turbine Intelligent Controller developed by the Generation Division

Hab-Reeh interactive web service for solar photovoltaic harmonic emissions compliance by the Power and Water Planning Division

Hydro Insight, an artificial intelligence-powered smart water monitoring system developed by the Water and Civil Division;

Independent water and power producer (IWPP) model developed by the Business Development and Excellence Division in collaboration with the private sector;

Generation Division's initiative to achieve world-record reductions in gas turbine outage periods.

The six-star awards recognised the Innovation and Future Shaping Integrated Framework developed by the Innovation and Future Division; a data-driven approach to measuring training effectiveness by the Business Support and Human Resources Division; and a standardised, digitally optimised 132-kilovolt substation design developed by the Transmission Power Division.

Three initiatives received five-star recognition: cable lifecycle ageing for enhancing distribution network reliability and asset management efficiency by the Distribution Power Division; world-class collections efficiency by the Billing Services Division; and Smart Bank Guarantees developed by the Finance Department.

Additionally, Robin Mann, Chairman of IBPC, honoured DEWA’s MD & CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer for his leadership in shaping a world-class excellence framework and his contribution in enabling DEWA to achieve this global distinction.

(Writing by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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