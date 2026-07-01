Saudi Arabia's ACWA has signed a public-private partnership (PPP) pact and a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the development of the 230-megawatt (MW) N'Diago Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power plant in Mauritania.

The agreements cover the development, financing, construction and operation of the project, which will become Mauritania's first large-scale gas-fired independent power producer (IPP).

The N'Diago power plant will utilise Mauritania's share of natural gas from the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) offshore gas field, supporting the country's efforts to strengthen energy security and expand electricity generation capacity.

US-based GE Vernova will supply the gas turbines for the project, while the Saudi Fund for Development is supporting the financing of the scheme, according to a Tuesday-dated report by Lebanon-based Arabic daily Al-Akhbar..

(Reporting by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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