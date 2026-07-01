Egypt plans to connect 2,200 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy capacity and 1,300 megawatt-hours (MWh) of battery energy storage systems (BESS) to the national electricity grid during 2026, Electricity and Renewable Energy Minister Mahmoud Esmat said on Tuesday.

The announcement was made during a meeting between Esmat and Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Karim Badawi to review preparations for the anticipated surge in electricity demand during the summer, according to a joint statement issued by the ministries.

Egypt's electricity load reached a record 40,000MW during the previous summer. Peak demand is forecast to rise by around 8 percent compared with last year.

Badawi said Egypt's liquefied natural gas (LNG) import infrastructure is operating efficiently through floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), which receive imported LNG cargoes and inject regasified natural gas directly into the national gas grid.

He added that the Damietta LNG plant is also being used to store strategic LNG cargoes and re-inject gas into the network when required, alongside domestic gas production, creating an integrated supply system to meet local demand.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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