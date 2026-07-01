Saudi Arabia's National Water Company (NWC) has announced that it has completed 50 water and sanitation projects worth more than SAR2.4 billion ($640 million) in the first half of the year as the kingdom seeks to expand infrastructure and improve public services under its Vision 2030 programme.

The state-owned utility said on Tuesday the projects were carried out across several regions of the kingdom to expand access to water and wastewater services, improve operational efficiency and strengthen water infrastructure.

These include 33 water schemes worth more than SAR1.1 billion and 17 sanitation projects valued at SAR1.3 billion across the kingdom, said NWC in a statement, adding that the work involved expansion of the main lines and feeder networks across the kingdom.

More than 1,360 km of pipelines have been laid out, including 883 km of water networks and 477 km of wastewater networks which helped boost the kingdom’s operational water storage capacity by 210,000 cu m.

NWC said these projects have raised the capacity of wastewater treatment plants (STPs) by 15,500 cu m per day and that of pumping and lift stations by 307,000 cu m per day.

They were implemented in accordance with its governance standards and as per Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 programme, which aims to modernise infrastructure and improve public services, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

RIYADH