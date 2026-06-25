Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the contract for the Al Kheesa Roads & Infrastructure Works Project in the third quarter, according to a source aware of the details.

The civil works tender was issued on 19 February 2026, with bid submissions scheduled to close on 7 July 2026.

“The contract is expected to be awarded in September 2026, with project completion targeted for the third quarter of 2029,” the source told Zawya Projects.

Designed by Parsons, the project covers the development of infrastructure across a subdivision area of approximately 184 hectares in the Al Kheesa district.

The scope includes the construction of approximately 25.5 kilometres of major roads aimed at improving connectivity between various subdivision areas within Al Kheesa and the surrounding arterial roads and expressway network.

In addition to road works, the project includes the construction of a surface water drainage network, foul sewerage infrastructure, landscaping works, treated sewage effluent (TSE) facilities and other utility services required to complement existing potable water, electricity and telecommunications networks.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.