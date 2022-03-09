WORLD
PETROCHEMICALS
Egypt's Anchorage Investments starts tendering process for its $2bln petrochemicals project
MANUFACTURING
Omani start-up aims to scale blue chemicals production using mineralisation
MINING
Omani-Australian JV progresses copper-gold project
LOGISTICS
Saudi Arabia invites companies to qualify for Jadeedah Arar Port project
CONSTRUCTION
Qualification phase for Saudi Arabia’s Jadeedah Arar Port project begins
HYDROGEN
Oman's green fuels megaproject on track
WATER AND SEWERAGE
UAE utilities DEWA and Etihad WE complete strategic water interconnection project
BRI
MANUFACTURING
China to keep daily coal output at record rate amid global price surge
OIL AND GAS
Saudi Aramco, Sinopec strengthen ties with potential downstream collaboration in China
MANUFACTURING
China's February factory-gate prices rise at slowest pace in 8 months
TRANSPORT
Nigeria's minister tasks CCECC to source funding for Kano-Kaduna rail project
CONSTRUCTION
REAL ESTATE
UAE's Al Hamra plans $272mln investment in world-class projects in RAK
AGRICULTURE
Al Rawabi to set up $177mln dairy facility in KIZAD
CONSTRUCTION
Al Arabia’s board proposes dividend for 2021
EQUITIES
Abu Dhabi developer Aldar plans to deploy more capital this year
INDUSTRY
OIL AND GAS
Kuwait's CAPT nods KNPC, KOC contracts
RENEWABLE ENERGY
Solar investment competition in Saudi Arabia to be ‘fierce’: Energy expert
HYDROGEN
Oman holds strong potential for green hydrogen
MANUFACTURING
EverGrow aims to start trial operation of 3rd phase of fertilisers complex in Egypt in April
MINING
CONSTRUCTION
Saudi to build 300,000 houses in 4 years
MANUFACTURING
India-Norway JV to set up major green ammonia project in Oman
TRADE
Bahrain-origin exports soar 93% to top $1bln in January
TRANSPORT
China-Uganda loan deal for Entebbe Airport is binding: MPs
OIL AND GAS
U.S. shale producers Oasis, Whiting to merge in $6bln deal
RENEWABLE ENERGY
Egypt’s renewable energy projects to add 300-400 megawatts in 2022
OIL & GAS
EQUITIES
Saudi chemicals maker Petro Rabigh turns into $554mln profit in 2021
M&A
Abu Dhabi TAQA, Dubal Holding to acquire Emirates Global’s power assets
OIL AND GAS
CERAWEEK: 'Energy transition? Leave us out,' says Nigeria oil minister
ENERGY
China to keep daily coal output at more than 12mln tonnes amid global price surge
OIL AND GAS
Saudi Aramco's unit, Sinopec partners for potential downstream collaboration in China
OIL AND GAS
US bans Russian energy imports, Ukrainians flee cities under fire
UTILITIES
MANUFACTURING
Saudi-Chinese pact to build drone factory in Kingdom
CONSTRUCTION
Egypt's Modon Developments to launch Green River Tower in New Administrative Capital
CONSTRUCTION
Egypt's United for Real Estate Development launches G-Bay in Ain Sokhna
OIL AND GAS
Egypt's Al-Manar Group launches new lube oil blending plant
MORE ON PROJECTS
CONSTRUCTION
Egypt's Government further expands in middle-income housing projects
CONSTRUCTION
Egypt's Contact Developments to build $83mln Cayo Mall in 2025
UTILITIES
Siemens announces Middle East's industrial microgrid project in Qatar
CONSTRUCTION
Egypt's I Home to launch commercial project in New Cairo
CONSTRUCTION
EBRD co-finance infra upgrade, electrification of railway line in Egypt
RENEWABLE ENERGY
Lekela Power targets boosting investments in Egypt within 4 years
TRANSPORT
Egypt to pay $163mln in financing for monorail project
WATER AND SEWERAGE
Tabreed launches green financing framework to support UAE’s carbon neutral plans
WASTE & RECYCLING
KAUST, SIRC sign MoU to develop KSA’s infrastructure and waste management agenda
MOST READ
1
Dubai’s villa price boom won’t continue; prices already slowing down: Knight Frank
2
Dubai Festival City Mall celebrates International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day
3
Dubai bank ordered to pay $1,333,986 stolen from customer's account
4
Euro falls vs major currencies, dollar jumps; Ukraine conflict intensifies
5
Oman to build metro in the capital
PICK OF THE DAY
ISLAMIC FINANCE
Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation
MORNING BRIEFING
MORNING BRIEFING
Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise
INSIGHTS
BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar
MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis
Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response
Only China can stop Russia
Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia
ZAWYA COVERAGE
INVESTMENT
Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln
EQUITIES
Abu Dhabi's Eshraq Investments swings to $10.4mln net profit
ECONOMY
IMF sees Qatar’s real GDP growth at 3.2% on higher gas prices, World Cup
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P
LATEST VIDEO
Islamic Finance
Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022
LATEST NEWS
Over 27,800 new member companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2021
Indian pharma major Dr. Reddy's plans 'business continuity' in Russia
BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar
Pakistani police search for man suspected of killing baby daughter
Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets mixed amid U.S. ban on Russian oil imports; Saudi, Dubai gain