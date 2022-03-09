Social media
PETROCHEMICALS

Egypt's Anchorage Investments starts tendering process for its $2bln petrochemicals project

MANUFACTURING

Omani start-up aims to scale blue chemicals production using mineralisation

MINING

Omani-Australian JV progresses copper-gold project

LOGISTICS

Saudi Arabia invites companies to qualify for Jadeedah Arar Port project

CONSTRUCTION

Qualification phase for Saudi Arabia’s Jadeedah Arar Port project begins

HYDROGEN

Oman's green fuels megaproject on track 

WATER AND SEWERAGE

UAE utilities DEWA and Etihad WE complete strategic water interconnection project

BRI

MANUFACTURING

China to keep daily coal output at record rate amid global price surge

OIL AND GAS

Saudi Aramco, Sinopec strengthen ties with potential downstream collaboration in China

MANUFACTURING

China's February factory-gate prices rise at slowest pace in 8 months

TRANSPORT

Nigeria's minister tasks CCECC to source funding for Kano-Kaduna rail project

CONSTRUCTION

REAL ESTATE

UAE's Al Hamra plans $272mln investment in world-class projects in RAK

AGRICULTURE

Al Rawabi to set up $177mln dairy facility in KIZAD

CONSTRUCTION

Al Arabia’s board proposes dividend for 2021

EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi developer Aldar plans to deploy more capital this year 

INDUSTRY

OIL AND GAS

Kuwait's CAPT nods KNPC, KOC contracts

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Solar investment competition in Saudi Arabia to be ‘fierce’: Energy expert

HYDROGEN

Oman holds strong potential for green hydrogen

MANUFACTURING

EverGrow aims to start trial operation of 3rd phase of fertilisers complex in Egypt in April

MINING

CONSTRUCTION

Saudi to build 300,000 houses in 4 years 

MANUFACTURING

India-Norway JV to set up major green ammonia project in Oman

TRADE

Bahrain-origin exports soar 93% to top $1bln in January

TRANSPORT

China-Uganda loan deal for Entebbe Airport is binding: MPs

OIL AND GAS

U.S. shale producers Oasis, Whiting to merge in $6bln deal

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Egypt’s renewable energy projects to add 300-400 megawatts in 2022 

OIL & GAS

EQUITIES

Saudi chemicals maker Petro Rabigh turns into $554mln profit in 2021

M&A

Abu Dhabi TAQA, Dubal Holding to acquire Emirates Global’s power assets

OIL AND GAS

CERAWEEK: 'Energy transition? Leave us out,' says Nigeria oil minister

ENERGY

China to keep daily coal output at more than 12mln tonnes amid global price surge

OIL AND GAS

Saudi Aramco's unit, Sinopec partners for potential downstream collaboration in China

OIL AND GAS

US bans Russian energy imports, Ukrainians flee cities under fire

UTILITIES

MANUFACTURING

Saudi-Chinese pact to build drone factory in Kingdom

CONSTRUCTION

Egypt's Modon Developments to launch Green River Tower in New Administrative Capital

CONSTRUCTION

Egypt's United for Real Estate Development launches G-Bay in Ain Sokhna

OIL AND GAS

Egypt's Al-Manar Group launches new lube oil blending plant

CONSTRUCTION

Egypt's Government further expands in middle-income housing projects

CONSTRUCTION

Egypt's Contact Developments to build $83mln Cayo Mall in 2025

UTILITIES

Siemens announces Middle East's industrial microgrid project in Qatar

CONSTRUCTION

Egypt's I Home to launch commercial project in New Cairo

CONSTRUCTION

EBRD co-finance infra upgrade, electrification of railway line in Egypt

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Lekela Power targets boosting investments in Egypt within 4 years

TRANSPORT

Egypt to pay $163mln in financing for monorail project

WATER AND SEWERAGE

Tabreed launches green financing framework to support UAE’s carbon neutral plans

WASTE & RECYCLING

KAUST, SIRC sign MoU to develop KSA’s infrastructure and waste management agenda

INVESTMENT

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln 

EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi's Eshraq Investments swings to $10.4mln net profit

ECONOMY

IMF sees Qatar’s real GDP growth at 3.2% on higher gas prices, World Cup

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P

