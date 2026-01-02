Alfanar Engineering Services has signed a land lease agreement with the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu to develop a large-scale specialised facility in Yanbu Industrial City, dedicated to the manufacturing and maintenance of electric motors.

The project aims to expand local industrial capabilities, strengthen advanced maintenance services and support the localisation of critical engineering solutions, while enhancing the company’s presence in the Western Region and expanding its service coverage to enhance customer service delivery across the Kingdom.

The agreement was signed during the Exhibition in Riyadh, in the presence of Bandar Alkhorayef, the Minister of Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, and Khalid Al Salem, the President of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu.

Amer Al Ajmi, Chief Executive Officer of Alfanar Engineering Services, represented the company at the signing ceremony, alongside AbdulHadi A. Al Juhani, Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Commission in Yanbu.

A part of Alfanar Projects, the company offers a range of specialised engineering services primarily to clients in the energy and infrastructure sectors. Its portfolio in O&M and field services include alfanar Technical Services (ATS); alfanar Testing and Commissioning (AT&C) and alfanar Operation & Maintenance.

ATS is a prominent provider of precision-engineered repair and rewind services for all types of medium and high voltage static and rotating equipment like transformers, motors and generators, while AT&C offers professional expertise in testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning services of electrical power systems, generation and T&D of various voltage levels upto 400kV. The alfanar O&M provides comprehensive maintenance & operation solutions.

