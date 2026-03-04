LONDON - A British chartered flight will leave ​Oman on Wednesday ⁠evening, prioritising vulnerable UK nationals who want to ‌leave the region after the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East, ​the British Foreign Office said.

British Airways, which is currently unable ​to fly from Dubai, ​Doha, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Amman and Tel Aviv, said it would also operate a flight from ⁠Oman in the early hours of Thursday local time.

Hundreds of thousands of Europeans have been stranded in the Gulf states since Iran responded to U.S. and Israeli strikes by attacking ​its ‌neighbours. Those stuck ⁠in the ⁠region are on holiday, in transit or permanently based there.

British Foreign ​Secretary Yvette Cooper told parliament on Tuesday ‌she was in close contact with ⁠her counterparts in the Gulf and said Britain was working with airlines on increasing capacity out of Muscat, Oman.

The government said some 130,000 British citizens have registered their presence in the region.

The Foreign Office said the chartered flight would depart from Muscat at 1900 GMT on Wednesday. It said it would be open to British nationals ‌and their spouses or partners and children, but ⁠would prioritise the most vulnerable first.

"British ​nationals should not make their way to the Muscat International Airport unless they are called," it said.

