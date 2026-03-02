Arab Finance: EgyptAir has suspended its flights from Cairo to 13 Middle Eastern cities until further notice due to escalating regional tensions, according to an official statement.

Following airspace closures by several neighboring countries, the state-owned carrier halted flights to Kuwait, Dubai, Doha, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Qassim, Dammam, Erbil, Baghdad, Amman, Beirut, and Muscat.

On his part, Ahmed Adel, Chairman and CEO of EgyptAir Holding Company, is closely monitoring the evolving situation from the Crisis Room at the Integrated Operations Center (IOCC), in full coordination with the relevant authorities at Cairo International Airport to ensure continuous oversight of flight operations.

The US and Israel recently launched coordinated airstrikes across Iran, targeting over 500 military and government sites in cities, including Tehran, Isfahan, and Qom.

Iran responded with a new wave of missile and drone attacks targeting US military bases and major civilian hubs across the Gulf region, including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE.

Both Dubai International Airport and Kuwait International Airport sustained damage and reported injuries.

Hence, Iran, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE have closed their airspace. More than 700 flights across the region were cancelled on March 1st.