Arab Finance: Oriental Weavers has successfully completed independent verification and certification for its carbon footprint and renewable energy initiatives, reinforcing its position as a leader in applying best practices in sustainable industrial operations, as per an emailed press release.

The verification was conducted by an EGAC-accredited Validation and Verification Body in line with ISO 14064 standards and the GHG Protocol, confirming the accuracy of the company’s carbon accounting.

Results show an annual footprint of approximately 102,000 tons of CO?e for Scope 1 and 2 emissions and around 486,000 tons of CO?e for Scope 3 emissions across the value chain.

The inclusion of Scope 3 emissions marks a significant milestone, as most traditional industrial companies don’t independently measure or disclose these emissions.

Commenting on this, Yasmine Khamis, Chair of Oriental Weavers Carpets, said: “This achievement reflects Oriental Weavers’ commitment to transparency and environmental responsibility, as only a limited number of industrial companies in Egypt have reached this level of independent carbon footprint verification and disclosure.”

“Through precise measurement, certification, and investment in solar energy, the company has achieved measurable emissions reductions as part of a broader decarbonization plan to generate 20% of the company’s energy consumption from solar power within five years across 27 factories, supporting Egypt’s renewable energy targets and contributing to national emissions reduction goals,” she added.

The certifications also highlight the measurable impact of the company’s renewable energy projects. The 2.5 MWp on-site solar photovoltaic plant has already achieved a verified annual reduction of 1,815 tons of CO? equivalent, while the 5 MWp plant, soon to become operational, is projected to reduce 3,101 tons of CO? equivalent per year.

These results represent tangible progress toward a lower-carbon future, demonstrating the industrial sector’s ability to adopt clean energy without compromising productivity.