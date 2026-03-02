Abu Dhabi: In a swift intervention to support travellers caught in the fallout of regional airspace disruptions, authorities in the UAE have moved to ensure that stranded visitors are not left without accommodation or with unexpected bills.

Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism have instructed all hotels in the emirates to allow guests who are unable to depart due to flight cancellations and airspace closures to remain in their rooms beyond their scheduled check-out dates.

DCT Abu Dhabi said the cost of these extended stays will be borne by the government.

In a circular dated February 28, 2026, addressed to general managers of hotel establishments, DCT Abu Dhabi directed that guests facing travel disruptions “beyond their control” must be accommodated until they are able to leave the country.

The communication made clear that neither the hotels nor the guests would be required to absorb the additional expense. Operators have been asked to submit invoices for the extended stays to the department through a designated channel, and to liaise with its Business Continuity Team for operational coordination.

A similar directive was issued in Dubai. The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism has advised hotel operators to permit affected guests to prolong their stays under the same booking terms, preventing rate hikes or penalty charges during the disruption period.

Dubai order

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism issued a formal directive to hotel managers instructing them to allow affected guests to extend their stays under the same terms as their original bookings.

The department said the measure aligns with government directives to provide full support and assistance to international visitors during the ongoing situation.

The measures come amid widespread travel upheaval across the Gulf following heightened tensions between Iran and Israel, which have led to temporary airspace restrictions, flight diversions and cancellations by several regional and international carriers. According to industry estimates cited in regional media, roughly 20,000 tourists and transit passengers are believed to be stranded across the UAE as a result.