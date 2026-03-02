Bahrain - A bid to transform Bahrain into a regional hub for medical tourism has won unanimous backing from the Shura Council, paving the way for the government to draft a full-fledged law regulating the sector.

Members yesterday approved the proposal in its amended form and referred it to the government to be formulated into a proper draft law.

The legislation by five MPs was spearheaded by services committee chairwoman Dr Jameela Al Salman, who described the bill as a strategic step towards boosting the economy and strengthening Bahrain’s global healthcare profile.

Services committee rapporteur Dr Ibtisam Al Dallal said the proposal seeks to establish a comprehensive legislative framework to regulate health tourism in Bahrain.

“It aims to enhance Bahrain’s position as a regional centre for healthcare services, protect patients’ rights, ensure quality standards and contribute to diversifying national income sources in line with Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 and the Tourism Sector Strategy,” she said.

Dr Al Dallal stressed that medical tourism is already recognised as a key pillar in the 2022-2026 Tourism Strategy, but lacks a dedicated legal structure. She highlighted the unique sensitivity of medical tourism, noting that patients travelling from abroad need clear, upfront information about treatment options, costs and potential risks.

“Providing a clear legal framework will reinforce transparency and trust, giving patients a complete and accurate picture before they decide to travel,” she added.

The proposal also calls for the establishment of a national health tourism committee bringing together relevant authorities to ensure co-ordination and oversight.

Dr Al Salman underlined that the draft law would enhance confidence among prospective patients.

“It gives patients reassurance that Bahrain is a treatment destination that upholds rights, transparency in pricing and access to specialised doctors,” she said.

She added that Bahrain could compete with countries that have successfully transformed healthcare into a strong economic driver.

“To achieve excellence and higher levels of organisation, we need clear legislation that places Bahrain firmly on the global medical tourism map,” she said.

Shura Council second vice-chairwoman Dr Jihad Al Fadhel described medical tourism as “one of the important economic engines and a pillar of competitiveness among nations seeking to attract investment, patients and visitors simultaneously.”

“Health tourism brings together healthcare, commerce, tourism and consumer protection,” she said. “Without a clear legal framework, there may be overlaps in jurisdiction or inconsistencies in quality standards and legal accountability.”

She noted that Bahrain possesses strong foundations to become a regional centre, including advanced medical infrastructure, qualified human resources and a strategic geographic location.

“Regulating health tourism guarantees ethical standards, patient privacy and transparency – all of which strengthen Bahrain’s image as a country that respects human dignity and prioritises quality of life,” she added.

Dr Ahmed Al Arrayed said the proposal would stimulate economic growth and encouraged twinning programmes between the Supreme Council of Health and leading international hospitals to attract foreign patients.

“We must also reconsider the volume of cases referred abroad for treatment and instead strengthen our capacity locally to attract patients to Bahrain,” he said.

Meanwhile, private health institutions could face tough, tiered penalties for violations under a new proposal put forward by Shura Council members.

The draft law, submitted by five members led by Dr Al Dallal seeks to amend Article (23) of Decree-Law No 21 of 2015 concerning Private Health Institutions.

The amendment focuses on reorganising administrative penalties imposed on private hospitals, clinics and treatment centres, reinforcing the principle of graduated sanctions while maintaining existing fine amounts.

Members unanimously voted to refer it to the services committee for review with the relevant authorities.

